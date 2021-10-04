Great Cities Symposium 2021 on Oct 6th | River City Live

The Great Cities Symposium returns after a year away. The event was created by Scenic Jacksonville who invite a prominent leader from another city to come speak in Jacksonville, to share their expertise and experiences. This year Ron Littlefield, former Mayor of Chattanooga, will be the guest speaker, who’s been on the cutting edge of environmental, technology and quality-of-life city leadership. Cocktails, food included with a ticket. Rance chatted with Nancy Powell of Scenic Jacksonville and Ron to discuss a bit about what this year’s event will focus on.