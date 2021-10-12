Non-Surgical Knee Pain Treatment: Castelli Chiropractic Center | River City Live

What is the Advanced Arthritic Relief Protocol? It consists of 3 main concepts
-Viscosupplementation- painless injection of specific gel-like substances (hyaluronates) into a joint to supplement the synovial fluid (and stimulates the cells that produce synovial fluid) (approved by FDA in 1999)
-Fluoroscopy- we use real-time X-ray to guide the injection which increases accuracy and effectiveness of the procure by over 30%!
-Rehabilitation- knee exercises combined with state of the art unloading knee brace also enables better dispersion of the hyaluronic acid injection.
