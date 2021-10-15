Hispanic Heritage Month: Viva La Fiesta | River City Live

This weekend’s Viva La Fiesta is the exclamation point to end Hispanic Heritage Month. In its third year, the event hosts expect it to be even bigger for a number of reasons. The weather should be gorgeous, Oscarita headlines Saturday night and local band LPT headlines Sunday night a they drop a new CD for public consumption. Expect food, dancing, music and fun for all ages and all cultures. Event coordinator, YaYa brought Josue and Angel from LPT to chat it up with Rance about the experience and the opportunity to showcase the Latin culture.