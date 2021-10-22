Ken’s Kitchen: Soul Fusion

Ken’s Kitchen Offers Soul Food Fusion

The Suttons opened the Soul Food Fusion restaurant Ken’s Kitchen to finally bring a decades long dream to life. They recently opened on New Berlin Rd. and have connected with the community quickly. Whatever one might expect from soul food, Ken does the foundation then twists it with a creative spark honed from cooking with his mom and mother in law. Their menu is diverse with rotating specials guaranteed to cause any mouth to water. I’m easy, but I still put their flavor profiles to the test while we chatted about the restaurant origin and talked about their future plans.