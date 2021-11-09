4 Veterans from the representing each military branch have joined forces to fight Veteran PTSD and suicide by rowing across the Atlantic. Thanks to contributions from their Amelia Island / Fernandina community and more from across the country, they have raised over $500,000. They leave Nov. 26th to quarantine and prep for the Dec. 12th event. They will still be accepting donations at www.foarfromhome.com until March.
FOAR from Home: Rowing 3k for Veterans
