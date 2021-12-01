Christmas Goes Gospel at the Ritz!

The Ritz Voices Chorale brings festive sounds to the Ritz with their Christmas Goes Gospel Concert this Saturday. Attendees will get into the holiday spirit thanks to this group of singers under the direction of Deborah McDuffie. The event will showcase a soprano group that will bring joy to everyone’s ears. Rance Adams will be driving the sleigh ride for the show which will be at 8pm at the Ritz Theatre & Museum.

Tickets are available at multiple outlets and at the Ritz Box office the day of the show if not sold out. Find out more information at www.ritzjacksonville.com .