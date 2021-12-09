A holiday glow up just in time for Christmas

Want that holiday glow in time for Christmas and to look your best on New Year’s Eve? Beauty & Lifestyle Expert Noreen Young is back with her tips & tricks to get the look!

A gentle face peel might just be the answer. It gently sloughs off dull or dry-looking skin and gives your skin a radiant glow in minutes. No doctor’s office or injections are needed.

Your hair needs some love too.

Use a moisturizing treatment to tone down flyaways and give your hair an extra silky shine.

Mix a touch of gold, champagne or silver eyeshadow or highlighters into your liquid or cream foundation. It will give your skin a luminous look. Blend with a blender.

Eyes looking tired and need a lift? A few dabs of an instant wrinkle tightener is going to give you that fresh look in just a few minutes. This is a Make-Up Artists top item in their beauty kit. All the rage on TikTok too.

Add a bold colored eyeliner to your makeup wardrobe! Makes your eyes mesmerized.

Glossy lips and or gorgeous lipstick will complete the look! Please note… the darker the lipstick the smaller the lips will appear.

The lighter shimmering shades will make your lips look sexier and fuller.

Your neck and body need your attention too. Use a luxe hand and body lotion. Add a glowy powder or hand and body cream afterward.

Check out Noreen’s tips, tricks beauty, and skincare secrets on TikTok @noreenkissyoung, @noreenkissyoung, and enjoy her blog: Beautycandy.Wordpress.com