Delicious cookies… in the air fryer!

FRIDAY:

It is time for delicious cookies… in the air fryer! Perfect for holiday cookie exchanges.

Chocolate Crinkle Cookies:

  • 1 box Devil’s Cake Mix
  • 1/3 cup vegetable or corn oil
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract (pure is best)
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/2 cup powdered sugar
  1. In a large mixing bowl, pour the cake mix, oil, vanilla extract, and eggs. Mix well, scraping the sides for any excess cake mix that was not thoroughly blended.
  2. Use about 2 tablespoons of batter and make s small ball, then roll that ball into the powdered sugar.
  3. Once mixed, place onto a greased air fryer oven pan/ air fryer basket that has been lined with parchment paper.
  4. Place in the air fryer oven, and set the temperature to 320° F, for 6 minutes, air fryer setting.
  5. Remove when finshed, allow to cool on a cooking sheet before moving them to a plate. Then continue to use up remaining batter.
  6. Plate, serve, and enjoy!

BLUEBERRY COOKIES

  • 1 package blueberry Jiffy muffin mix
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 tablespoon melted butter
  1. In a large mixing bowl or mixer, mix the muffin mix, egg, vanilla extract, and melted butter. Mix well.
  2. Use an ice cream scooper and place roughly 2 tablespoons of batter onto a parchment-lined air fryer basket.
  3. Place in the air fryer oven/basket at 320°F, air fryer setting, for 4 to 6 minutes.
  4. As soon as the edges start to brown, remove from waffle maker
  5. Plate, serve, and enjoy!

