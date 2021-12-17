FRIDAY:
It is time for delicious cookies… in the air fryer! Perfect for holiday cookie exchanges.
Chocolate Crinkle Cookies:
- 1 box Devil’s Cake Mix
- 1/3 cup vegetable or corn oil
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract (pure is best)
- 2 large eggs
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- In a large mixing bowl, pour the cake mix, oil, vanilla extract, and eggs. Mix well, scraping the sides for any excess cake mix that was not thoroughly blended.
- Use about 2 tablespoons of batter and make s small ball, then roll that ball into the powdered sugar.
- Once mixed, place onto a greased air fryer oven pan/ air fryer basket that has been lined with parchment paper.
- Place in the air fryer oven, and set the temperature to 320° F, for 6 minutes, air fryer setting.
- Remove when finshed, allow to cool on a cooking sheet before moving them to a plate. Then continue to use up remaining batter.
- Plate, serve, and enjoy!
BLUEBERRY COOKIES
- 1 package blueberry Jiffy muffin mix
- 1 large egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 tablespoon melted butter
- In a large mixing bowl or mixer, mix the muffin mix, egg, vanilla extract, and melted butter. Mix well.
- Use an ice cream scooper and place roughly 2 tablespoons of batter onto a parchment-lined air fryer basket.
- Place in the air fryer oven/basket at 320°F, air fryer setting, for 4 to 6 minutes.
- As soon as the edges start to brown, remove from waffle maker
- Plate, serve, and enjoy!