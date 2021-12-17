FRIDAY:

It is time for delicious cookies… in the air fryer! Perfect for holiday cookie exchanges.

Chocolate Crinkle Cookies:

In a large mixing bowl, pour the cake mix, oil, vanilla extract, and eggs. Mix well, scraping the sides for any excess cake mix that was not thoroughly blended.

Use about 2 tablespoons of batter and make s small ball, then roll that ball into the powdered sugar.

Once mixed, place onto a greased air fryer oven pan/ air fryer basket that has been lined with parchment paper.

Place in the air fryer oven, and set the temperature to 320° F, for 6 minutes, air fryer setting.

Remove when finshed, allow to cool on a cooking sheet before moving them to a plate. Then continue to use up remaining batter.