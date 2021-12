AEW returns to Daily’s place for an end of the year show that will have fans gasping from all the high flying action on display. CM Punk, Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson and more make their initial trek into the AEW ring in Jacksonville. It also marks a transition as AEW moves from TNT to TBS. Rance spoke with Adam Cole about the show at Daily’s Place at 7pm.

Tickets are available at www.dailysplace.com .