Mental Wellness Wednesday: Instead of New Years Resolutions Do This...

As New Year approaches, we typically took at resolutions to kick start some of our goals. But this year, instead of creating resolutions, science suggests that it is better to create Meaning.

What does this mean?

Often, resolutions or goals are “socially prescribed”, which means that we do them bc we think we “should”, it is socially expected, or even bc a partner or family member thinks that we should.

However, studies show that we end up feeling less happy when we create goals using this framework. Instead, try these 3 science-based ways to improve your meaning for your NY.

1. Have a values-mindset framework, instead of Feelings-mindset work Recent research shows that it is important to pursue things (job) that you would find “important,” (values mindset) rather than engaging in activities that they “like”; (feelings- mindset)

2. Spend 15 minutes to write about what your Future Self looks like.

If you also write an Alternate Future Self (A future you are likely to face if you do not do anything.

This represents a goal-framing effect – you are more likely to take action when you are confronted with the possible consequences of not doing so.

3. Evaluation Social Relationships: Do they energize you or require energy.

Research shows that people with a strong social network live longer and are healthier and happier. Quality matters more than quantity:

Recent research places more emphasis on the quality of relationships, specifically showing that quality in terms of the social and emotional dimensions of relationships is related to mental well-being.