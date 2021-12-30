Celebrating Kwanzaa

Kwanzaa is an annual celebration of African-American culture from December 26 to January 1, culminating in a communal feast called Karamu, usually on the sixth day. It was created by activist Maulana Karenga, based on African harvest festival traditions from various parts of Africa, including West and Southeast Africa. Kwanzaa was first celebrated in 1966.

The team at Magically Melanated Beings hosts a festival Friday at Vooswar in Atlantic Beach to celebrate Kwanzaa. Local vendors, musicians, speakers and food will be connecting with the community from 1 -5 pm.