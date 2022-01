Happy Air Fryer Friday! Today we made honey glazed carrots. You can check out the recipe below:

1 tablespoon olive oil

8 ounces baby carrots

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon brown sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

Lightly brush olive oil on the air fryer basket

In a medium bowl, stir together the honey, brown sugar, salt and pepper.

Add the carrots to the bowl, and coat with the honey mixture.

Place the carrots in the air fryer basket and cook at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 8-10 minutes.