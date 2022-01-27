PBR’s Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Bucks Back to Jacksonville

For the fourth time in league history, PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour will buck into Jacksonville, Florida, returning to VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on January 29, 2022, with the PBR Jacksonville Invitational.

For one night only, some of the best bull riders in the world will battle the sport’s rankest bovine athletes in the ultimate showdown of man vs. beast in one of the most exciting live sporting events to witness.

The bull riding action for the 2022 PBR Jacksonville Invitational begins at 7:00 p.m. EST on Saturday, January 29 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

On Saturday evening, all 40 competing riders will attempt one bull each in Round 1. Following the opening round, the Top 15 will then advance to the championship round where they will attempt one final bull, all in an effort to be crowned the event champion.

Tickets for the one-day event go on sale Friday, October 29 at 10:00 a.m. EDT, and start at $15, taxes and fees not included. Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com and PBR.com, at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Box Office, or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.

PBR Elite Seats are available for $175 for avid fans who want an exclusive VIP experience while enjoying the world’s top bull riding circuit. These tickets offer the best seats in the venue, a question-and-answer presentation with some of the top bull riders and stock contractors in the world, $10 concession voucher, souvenir credential and lanyard, and post-event photo opportunity from the dirt.

For an enhanced PBR experience, fans can purchase add-on PBR Premium Experiences which will include the Elite Experience on Saturday, January 29.

The Elite Experience, available for $50, will include a Q&A session with a select group of the league’s top riders, bullfighters and stock contractors, photo opportunity, and commemorative credential and lanyard.

For more information on PBR Premium Experiences, or to purchase the Elite Experience for the PBR Jacksonville Invitational in Florida visit https://pbr.com/tickets/premium-experiences/.