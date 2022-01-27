The Chris Thomas Band performing with The Jacksonville Symphony

The Chris Thomas Big Band with the Jacksonville symphony strings presents RAT PACK at Times-Union Center Feb 4 & 5, 7:30pm. Show features CTB 18 piece big band feat. Chris Thomas with special guests Cortnie Frazier (local favorite and performed with Post Modern Jukebox) and Olivia Donalson (currently on Broadway in Aladdin, just landed a lead role in SIX). This will be Chris Thomas’ last public performance of 2022. The band is continuing on fulfilling events as Bold City Classics featuring multiple singers.