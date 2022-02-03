Top 22 Jax events in 2022! Plus unique Valentine’s Date ideas

There is so much to see and do in Jacksonville and sometimes it can feel overwhelming- and that’s where Alexandra Halbert and Nichole Kiely say that UNATION Stuff To Do in Jacksonville comes in. They joined us to talk about the best events coming up in 2022 and they shared some great Valentines Day ideas as well.

The ladies told us that they have compiled a list of the Top 22 of 2022! Some events include World of Nations, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary, The PLAYERS Championship, Jacksonville Jazz Festival, and Deck the Chairs!

As far as Valentines Day ideas, they told us all about their own favorite places/ways to spend Valentine’s Day including Donatos Heart Shaped Pizza, making candles, Wicked Barley’s Beer Pairing Dinner, local restaurants, drag shows at both Main & Six and Hamburger Mary’s- or for singles …info on how to treat yourself including spots like Sweet Pete’s, going to BrewHound with your pup, and so much more!

Find Stuff To Do In Jacksonville on social media or visit Unation.com/FL/Jacksonville.