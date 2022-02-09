There is rarely a bad day for pizza but having a day to celebrate the glorious culinary creation gives us permission to gorge at will. Joseph’s Pizza won our Jax Best Pizza Award presented by Visit Jacksonville. Patrick Joseph Hanania joined us on River City Live to showcase some of the best pizza they offer at Joseph’s and offered insight into making quality pies in your own kitchen. www.josephspizza.com
Celebrating national pizza day with Jax Best winner Joseph’s Pizza
Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.