Air Fryer Friday: Bacon Roses!

Ingredients:

12 slices medium to thick cut bacon

¼ cup brown sugar

1. Preheat your air fryer to 375°F

2. Take each piece of bacon, one at a time, and lay it out vertically in front of you.

3. Starting at the end closest to you, roll the bacon up. Don’t make it a perfect roll or your roses will look like buds and not roses.

Optional - you can add your brown sugar or any other seasoning choices onto the bacon before you roll it up.

4. Use a toothpick to hold the rolled up bacon together. As it cooks and the fat renders, it will hold shape on its own.

5. Add a pinch of brown sugar to each rose.

6. Arrange the bacon on your air fryer tray and place into your air fryer.

7. Set the timer for 5 minutes. At the end of 5 minutes, gently flip your bacon roses.

8. Set the timer for an additional 5 minutes. After a total of 10 minutes, check on your bacon roses. Depending on your air fryer, and thickness of bacon, you may have to add an additional minute or two.

9. Once cooked, remove from air fryer to cool.

10. Once cool to the touch, insert a skewer into the “bottom” of the rose. The bottom is the end that looks less like petals. 11. You can now use twine to combine the roses into a bouquet!

You can find the full recipe at https://mealplanaddict.com/air-fryer-bacon-roses/