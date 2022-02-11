Level up your Valentine’s with cocktails and desserts

Whether you are celebrating Valentine’s Day with a loved one, or even Galentine’s Day with family or friends, our team at ABC Fine Wine & Spirits has pulled together some fun cocktail and dessert recipes to make at home to celebrate this day. The 21 Seeds Love Potion and Drunken Strawberries will definitely set the mood for a joyful experience. All spirits needed to create these recipes can be picked up at a local ABC, via curbside pickup or same-day delivery.