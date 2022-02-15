Black History told through acting, music and dance

The Journey is a production full of acting, dancing, singing and other artistic phenomenons gracing the stage to depict the historical journey of African Americans. The production commences in the Motherland, Africa and travels through time and concludes in the current state of America. Smoothly transitioning through periods of time the audience is sure to be moved by the riveting performances, inspired by the motivation, and filled with knowledge of ancestral past. www.ypacjax.com