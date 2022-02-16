Tips on cooking with a wok at home

Chef Dennis Chan at Blue Bamboo on San Jose Blvd gave us a quick tutorial on wok cooking. The first thing he let us know is that you should be cooking on a high heat. One way to get that high heat is to actually put your wok on top of a turkey fryer. (Please follow all directions and safety cautions on your fryer!)

A mistake that he says many make, is not cutting their vegetables small enough to cook quickly.

Watch as Chef Dennis walked us through simple steps for making a delicious and healthy meal in the wok!