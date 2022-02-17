James Weldon Johnson Park hosts hip hop festival

We wanted to celebrate Jacksonville’s unique Hip Hop Culture and feature some of the talented people in Duval keeping the culture alive.

The festival will feature performances by some of Jacksonville’s best Emcees, Lyricists, DJ’s, Hip Hop Dancers and Graffiti Artists; interactive participation of Hip Hop Dance and Community Art with kids of all ages; food trucks; and much more to highlight and celebrate the many aspects of Hip Hop Culture.

Featured performers include: L.O.V.E. Culture, Dr. Doom, Mas Appeal, King of Hearts, King Travelight, In the Midst. Featured graffiti artists include Scotty Briggs, Grace Bio, Werms Two, and Bash. Plus so many more!

Funding for this event is provided through a grant from Florida Humanities with funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities. The grant allows noted Anthropologist, Dr. Melissa Hargrove to monitor a panel discussion alongside members of Duval’s Hip Hop Community: Shelton Hull, David Lofton, Geexella, Qualaam Waters and Mr. Al Pete.

To curate the festival, Liz McCoy, Executive Director of Friends of James Weldon Johnson Park assembled a team of Jacksonville Hip Hop experts in each of the disciplines: Mr. Al Pete, of Mr. Peterson’s Neighborhood, Che of L.O.V.E Culture, Mas Appeal, Rochelle Underdue of In the Midst Dance, and DJ EnerJi.

The Festival will be held from 10am to 5 pm and is FREE to attend! However, there will be an After Party at The Lark for a donation based entry.

www.jamesweldonjohnsonpark.org