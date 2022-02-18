Shrimp Linguini Pomodoro with Publix

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Ingredients:

1 (1 lb) package frozen wild caught shrimp

4 teaspoons kosher salt, divided

2 lb fresh tomatoes (such as heirloom, Campari, or plum)

1 (3 oz) package shallots

8 cloves garlic

1/2 cup Italian parsley

1 oz freshly grated imported Parmesan cheese

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 cup dry white wine

16 oz linguini pasta

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/4 cup fresh basil

Steps:

1. Thaw shrimp. Bring water to boil for pasta; stir in 1 tablespoon salt. Score 1-inch crosshatch on bottom of tomatoes. Add tomatoes to boiling water and cook 1 minute until skins loosen; transfer tomatoes to ice bath (reserve saucepot for pasta).

2. Coarsely chop shallots, garlic, and parsley; grate cheese (about 1 cup). Peel tomatoes and crush by hand into large bowl; set aside. Combine in small saucepot: breadcrumbs, garlic powder, and 3 tablespoons oil until blended; cook 5–7 minutes over medium, stirring occasionally, until toasted and golden brown; remove pot from heat and set aside.

3. Heat large saucepot on medium 2–3 minutes. Add remaining 3 tablespoons oil, shallots, garlic, oregano, and crushed red pepper; stir to combine. Cook 7–9 minutes, stirring occasionally, until shallots soften. Add wine and bring to a boil. Cook 3–5 minutes until liquid has been reduced by one-half, then stir in tomatoes and remaining 1 teaspoon salt. Bring to a simmer and cook 12–15 minutes until liquid has reduced again by one-half and sauce is thickened.

4. Bring saucepot of water back to a boil on high. Add pasta and cook 10–11 minutes until al dente. Peel and devein shrimp, then remove tails (wash hands). Drain pasta, reserving 1/2 cup pasta cooking water. Stir shrimp into tomato sauce and cook 1–2 minutes until opaque.

5. Add to sauce: cooked pasta, reserved 1/2 cup pasta water, and butter; stir to blend, then bring to a simmer. Cook 1–2 minutes until sauce thickens and pasta is well coated. Hand tear basil into pot, stir in parsley and 1/2 cup cheese. Divide pasta between serving bowls and top with remaining 1/2 cup cheese and breadcrumbs; serve.