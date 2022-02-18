Shrimp Linguini Pomodoro with Publix

Ingredients:
1 (1 lb) package frozen wild caught shrimp
4 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
2 lb fresh tomatoes (such as heirloom, Campari, or plum)
1 (3 oz) package shallots
8 cloves garlic
1/2 cup Italian parsley
1 oz freshly grated imported Parmesan cheese
1 cup panko breadcrumbs
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
1 cup dry white wine
16 oz linguini pasta
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
1/4 cup fresh basil
Steps:
1. Thaw shrimp. Bring water to boil for pasta; stir in 1 tablespoon salt. Score 1-inch crosshatch on bottom of tomatoes. Add tomatoes to boiling water and cook 1 minute until skins loosen; transfer tomatoes to ice bath (reserve saucepot for pasta).
2. Coarsely chop shallots, garlic, and parsley; grate cheese (about 1 cup). Peel tomatoes and crush by hand into large bowl; set aside. Combine in small saucepot: breadcrumbs, garlic powder, and 3 tablespoons oil until blended; cook 5–7 minutes over medium, stirring occasionally, until toasted and golden brown; remove pot from heat and set aside.
3. Heat large saucepot on medium 2–3 minutes. Add remaining 3 tablespoons oil, shallots, garlic, oregano, and crushed red pepper; stir to combine. Cook 7–9 minutes, stirring occasionally, until shallots soften. Add wine and bring to a boil. Cook 3–5 minutes until liquid has been reduced by one-half, then stir in tomatoes and remaining 1 teaspoon salt. Bring to a simmer and cook 12–15 minutes until liquid has reduced again by one-half and sauce is thickened.
4. Bring saucepot of water back to a boil on high. Add pasta and cook 10–11 minutes until al dente. Peel and devein shrimp, then remove tails (wash hands). Drain pasta, reserving 1/2 cup pasta cooking water. Stir shrimp into tomato sauce and cook 1–2 minutes until opaque.
5. Add to sauce: cooked pasta, reserved 1/2 cup pasta water, and butter; stir to blend, then bring to a simmer. Cook 1–2 minutes until sauce thickens and pasta is well coated. Hand tear basil into pot, stir in parsley and 1/2 cup cheese. Divide pasta between serving bowls and top with remaining 1/2 cup cheese and breadcrumbs; serve.