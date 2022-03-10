How to get rid of your clutter for Spring Cleaning

As you launch into Spring Cleaning, Goodwill of Northeast Florida reminds you to consider donating items that aren’t being used regularly. Not only will clearing the clutter play a huge role in straightening and organizing your home, but items will be repurposed and/or reused and, therefore, kept out of landfills.

While shopping at Goodwill, keep an eye out for great organizing tools like containers, shelving units and shoe organizers.

Thrifting guru Liz Morgan showed us many ways in which one can incorporate Goodwill into your annual Spring Cleaning routine.