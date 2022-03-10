The Kick Back Heroes are here to save The River City

Kick Back Heroes was created out of our love of Super Heroes, Shows that move us and our personal lives.

Many of the worlds Characters, Story Lines, and events are written to reflect issues facing everyone from the LGBTQ+ community to Depression and anxiety. Our heroes are part of these messages and face the same challenges.

If you would like to learn more visit: kickbackheroes.com

They will be at Collective Con all weekend. Collective Con is North Florida’s Premier Anime, Comic Book, Sci-Fi/Fantasy, & Pop Culture Event returns for Year 8! Collective Con will be located at the JACKSONVILLE EXPO CENTER. Children 10 and under are FREE!

Don’t miss out on this weekend of fun with Celebrity Guests, Voice Actors from some of your Favorite Anime/Video Game, Vendors, Fan Panels, Video Game Tournaments, Cosplay Contests, After Parties and more.

Ad

For tickets and info visit collectivecon.com