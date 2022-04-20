3 things to know about this upcoming celebrity golf tournament

The Rahm Celebrity Golf Tournament will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The event was started by Kevin Rahm, an actor know for his roles in "Madame Secretary" and "Lethal Weapon."

The Rahm Celebrity Golf Tournament is quickly approaching, and if you’re unfamiliar with the event, it’s a benefit that combines incredible music with golf, to raise money for an important cause: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Here are five more things to know:

1. The tournament was launched by Kevin Rahm.

You might recognize Rahm, an actor, from his roles in “Mad Men,” “Madame Secretary” and “Lethal Weapon.”

The event started in 2019, modeled after The Warburton in Palm Springs.

2. This year’s tournament will be held at TPC Sawgrass Marriott.

It’s set for May 19 through May 22.

A love for golf and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital brought Rahm and tournament chairman Clarke Rheney together for this event -- hosted at the beautiful TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

This four-day benefit will consist of heartfelt mission moments, energized fundraising, iconic golf and intimate dining experiences, and conclude each night with exclusive musical celebrations.

3. A LOT of money has been raised already.

To date, the Rahm Celebrity Golf Tournament, presented by Momentum Transportation, has raised more than $2.35 million for St. Jude, and has grown to include one-of-a-kind music events such as the Songwriter’s Night – the stories behind the stories of some of country’s greatest songs – as well as a rock variety show known as The Jam, which features hits by rock ‘n’ roll legends and Hall-of-Famers, accompanied by house band SIXWIRE, made up of some of the best studio musicians in Nashville.

“With these special events, we are extending our reach and deepening our commitment to raising the necessary funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, where they are leading the way (when it comes to how) the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer.”

To learn more, watch the video, above.