In the Kitchen with Hawaiian-Filipino restaurant Marianas Grinds

Everyday is a celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage at Marianas with classic dishes featured on their menu like Loco Moco, Kalua Pork, Lumpia, BBQ Sticks, Chicken adobo, Spam fried rice and more!

Marianas Grinds is a family-owned and operated Hawaiian-Filipino restaurant with Chamorro hospitality and no-frills authentic favorites. Jarvis and his family started out as a stall at the Beach Blvd Flea Market for over 12 years until opening their brick and mortar in 2016 in the WinnDixie Plaza off St. Johns Bluff and Beach blvd.

Whether you’re a Pacific Islander looking for authentic food from home or you’re new to Pacific Island foods, Marianas will make you feel right at home treating each guest as their own family — the true Chamorro style.