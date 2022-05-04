Tips on sewing & stitching from a pro

Seamstress and Stylist Argie Mitra talked to Eden Kendall about her work as a “stitcher” aboard cruise ships. Her responsibilities in this role include being on hand to alter performer costumes to ensure not just a good fit, but to prevent wardrobe malfunctions. She says it’s important to use heavy thread and a strong stitch for these types of costumes because there is a lot of movement. She says the most exciting part of her job is working on transforming costumes, for example when the plotline calls for a magical transformation while still onstage.