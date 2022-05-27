77º

Voo Swar legacy lives on

The Voo Swar Restaurant and Lounge was established in by Earnest “Mr. E” Davis in 1963 as the only establishment blacks could visit during the days of segregation. Mr. E past a couple of years ago, but his son Lewis Washington has kept the legacy alive and continues to connect with everyone in the beaches / Mayport community. Rance made the trek to meet up with him and to get a bit of insight into the Voo Swar history and what it has meant to Jacksonville.

