Women making a difference in media

Today our local Media Mavens Melissa Ross of WJCT and Jeneen Damiano of WIFT Florida. Our panel chatted about the best way to break into the media industry and some sage advice for the next generation.

Melissa Ross has hosted and produced both radio and television shows at WJCT Public Media, including the daily flagship local talk show First Coast Connect, and the statewide live call-in show The Florida Roundup. She came to public media after 20+ years in commercial television news at stops around the country.

Melissa’s advice for fellow Media Mavens: Be PASSIONATE and CURIOUS! She encouraged people who wanted to enter the industry, educate themselves on the current issues and get involved in internships to further their experience and understanding.

Jeneen Damiano of WIFT Florida (Women in Film and Television) has been building the branch through informative workshops, events and networking functions, as well as, collaborating with the local Film programs at UNF, JU and Douglas Anderson. She is also a screenwriter, working on her blog 22 scripts in 2022 and finishing a script with local FBI advisor Chris Graham, who worked on HBO’s McMillion and Netflix’s Absentia.

Jeneen’s’s advice for fellow Media Mavens: DO NOT BE DETERRED! Jeneen shared that media is a tough industry, but not to stray away from your passion. Even if you hear 1,000 “NOs” … it only takes one “YES”! She also echoed the importance of internships and on the job experience.

Make sure you keep up with Mellissa by tuning in to WJCT and meet up with Jeneen and team by joining WIFT!