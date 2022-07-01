88º

Healthy 4th of July recipes

Registered Dietitian Mia Syn is here with healthy ways to elevate your Fourth of July spread!

She is sharing:

  • How to make a patriotic party platter featuring red, white and blue produce and dips.
  • A summer pasta dish for al fresco dining
  • Grilled salmon with red, white and blue salsa
  • How to make a healthy hot dog bar
  • A festive dessert to celebrate Fourth of July and National Ice Cream Month

For more nutrition tips, healthy recipes and meal ideas, visit her website www.nutritionbymia.com and follow her on Instagram @nutritionbymia.

