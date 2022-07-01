Healthy 4th of July recipes

Registered Dietitian Mia Syn is here with healthy ways to elevate your Fourth of July spread!
She is sharing:
- How to make a patriotic party platter featuring red, white and blue produce and dips.
- A summer pasta dish for al fresco dining
- Grilled salmon with red, white and blue salsa
- How to make a healthy hot dog bar
- A festive dessert to celebrate Fourth of July and National Ice Cream Month
For more nutrition tips, healthy recipes and meal ideas, visit her website www.nutritionbymia.com and follow her on Instagram @nutritionbymia.