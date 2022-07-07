Beaches Go Green joined the show today to talk about how to pack an eco-friendly beach bag and why it is so important to protect our beaches. Here are some tips and tricks to know before your next beach trip:

1. The Best Beach Bag Is the One You Already Own!

You don’t need to go out and buy a new beach bag to make it an eco-friendly beach trip. The most sustainable option, one that results in no packaging, shipping, etc, is the item you already own. Don’t have a beach bag laying around? Use an oversized reusable grocery bag!

2. Pick The Right Sunscreen

Common sunscreens have ingredients that aren’t only harmful to your own body, but can have a big impact on coral reefs, the water, and fish populations. So be sure to look out for sunscreens with non-nano zinc oxide and all-natural ingredients.

3. Reusable Containers For Snacks & Water

Instead of bringing plastic bags, grocery bags and plastic water bottles to the beach be sure to use a refillable water bottle. For your food, there are a couple different options for reusable containers. Use bee’s wrap, mason jars, or lunch boxes.

4. Bring Your Own Trash Bag

Chances are you’ll have items, whether it is food or beverages, that you want to throw away. Bring your own trash bag and deposit it after your trip either in your own garbage can or a communal one.

For more information on Beaches Go Green you can click the link here.