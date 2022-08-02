Celebrating Shark Week with easy DIY crafts

We hope you have a fin-tastic Friday! Celebrate Shark Week with these fun DIY crafts that are perfect for the kids to do at home.

SHARK HATS

Grey cardstock or construction paper (OR YOUR CHOICE OF COLOR)

Tape

Scissors

Tacky glue or glue stick

1. Start by cutting 3-4 strips of paper. The length of the strips depend on the size of your or your child’s head.

2. Next, tape two strips of paper together to form a headband. Tape another strip of paper and tape it inside the headband.

3. Cut two pieces of your paper/construction paper into shark fins. If you would like, you can decorate the sharks fins with glitter or paint.

4. Fold the bottom of the shark fin facing inward then glue together.

5. Glue the two fins together. There will be a gap near the bottom but that’s fine.

6. Finally, glue or tape the fin to the top strip of the headband. Your shark fin hat is ready to show off!

For step-by-step instructions head to https://craftingafunlife.com/2021/07/awesome-shark-fin-hat-craft-that-kids-will-love.html/

SHARK SLIME

6 ounces blue glitter glue

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 1/2 tablespoon contact lens solution

Toy sharks

1. Simply squeeze all the glue out into a small bowl. Add in your baking soda until mixed thoroughly. Then add your contact lens solution and stir until the mixture no longer moves.

2. Then knead the slime with your hands until all the solution is mixed in. If the slime is still sticky, simply add a little more contact lens solution at a time until it achieves the consistency you’re looking for an no longer sticks to your fingers.

3. Add in sharks!

To find out step-by-step instructions you can head to https://www.anightowlblog.com/diy-shark-slime/