Mental Wellness Wednesday | It’s time for back-to-school

It’s that time of year again – Back to School. Here are a few research-based ways to help your child manage that anxiety, using this acronym IMA.

1. Identify: Read the clues

When we feel anxious, our body releases adrenaline. This can result in fidgetiness, a burst of energy, etc. Teach your child how to recognize their physical clue for anxiety – is it a hair stroke? Arm touch?

2. Move: to turn off the Alarm

Anxiety can be a good thing – it alerts us to a potential threat, like an alarm. But if we don’t learn how to turn it off, it can feel overwhelming. Do something physical to use up that adrenaline – jumping jacks, running in place, etc.

3. Act: You are an Agent!

Anxiety happens when there is uncertainty. Help your child identify what they can act on (what is in their control vs what isn’t). My own research demonstrates that having a sense of Agency is an important key to good mental health.