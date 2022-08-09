Jax Youth Work giving back to young adults and the community

Jax Youth Works is a nonprofit organization that provides a holistic mentoring program for 16-24 year old black young adults in sec 3 Duval county communities.

JYWI exist to empower, mentor, train, coach, and facilitate young adults who have a prior history with law enforcement, in order to prevent recidivism. They address the needs of disadvantaged young adults who are prone to heinous crimes, drugs, prostitution, and poverty. JYWI enables them to become productive members of their community through counseling and determines which areas need improvement in order for them to become productive citizens of the 21st century. They match our students up with caring adult volunteers, teachers, and other employees who help the student achieve personal and program goals. At Jax Youth Works, they strive to foster a commitment that promotes self respect, positive social friendships, strong interpersonal skills, and a renewed sense of hope.

Ad

The group has partnered with the city of Jacksonville to update and elevate the exterior and curb appeal of 9 houses on the northwest side. Rance rolled over to one of their projects to get the scoop on what they are doing.