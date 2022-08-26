EveryDay Fresh Club is an all natural aesthetic care brand catering to holistic beard care, bald care and skin care. After meeting working on the same floor of a military hospital, Dr. Derick McElveen, Jr. and Dr. Theron Douglas began sharing grooming hacks that best suited their jobs’ strict clean shaven demands. Those discussions led them to create a care line to elevate body care for African American men. In the 5 years since their launch, the doctors have 3 products in their line with more in research and development. Rance met with them to get a deeper insight into what they are about and what their products can do. www.everydayfresh.club
Fresh beard looks for everyday
Pharmacist duo looks to elevate beard care for black men
