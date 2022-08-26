Fresh beard looks for everyday

EveryDay Fresh Club is an all natural aesthetic care brand catering to holistic beard care, bald care and skin care. After meeting working on the same floor of a military hospital, Dr. Derick McElveen, Jr. and Dr. Theron Douglas began sharing grooming hacks that best suited their jobs’ strict clean shaven demands. Those discussions led them to create a care line to elevate body care for African American men. In the 5 years since their launch, the doctors have 3 products in their line with more in research and development. Rance met with them to get a deeper insight into what they are about and what their products can do. www.everydayfresh.club