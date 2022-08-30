“Airing Grandma’s Laundry” returns for an encore

Tasha Mack brought her play “Airing Grandma’s Laundry” to the Jacksonville community last spring garnering standing ovations and notoriety to share the place to areas outside of the River City. With so much love, she is bringing it back to Jacksonville with curtains opening at the iconic Ritz Theatre this Saturday for an encore performance. Those who know how family secrets can be buried, only to be exposed at the most inopportune moments will enjoy and relate to the topic. Rance met Tasha and one of her cast members inside the Ritz Museum to talk more about the play and why it connects with so many.

Saturday, Sept. 3rd 7pm at the Ritz Theatre & Museum www.ritzjacksonville.com