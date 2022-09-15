Local Atlantic Beach shop offers tattoos, permanent jewelry and more

Texas Sun is certainly not your grandfather’s tattoo shop! Afton and Clark Seiger have created a trendy, boutique experience with their piercing and tattoo shop. The last thing the couple wanted was for potential customers to feel intimidated or scared by the shop, so instead they’ve made it a comfortable one-on-one experience.

Clark, the shop’s co-owner and tattoo artist, mentioned he gives a lot of people their first tattoos. He particularly encourages customers to come to him for larger scale custom pieces. He believes everything should be unique and a nice experience for someone. If you’re interested in getting a tattoo from Clark, he recommends booking a consultation as soon as you can. Currently, he’s booked six months out and says the sooner you come in and talk with him, the sooner you can get in the books. His thirteen years of experience make him well versed in many styles, including Fine Line, Black and Grey, Japanese, Traditional Americana, and Geometric/Dot Work.

Afton, the shop’s piercer and other co-owner, has been piercing for nearly seventeen years. At Texas Sun, Afton has a range of luxury jewelry for many types of piercings. She also has a great talent for curating and designing ear piercings. Afton also specializes in permanent jewelry, which can be worn as a bracelet or anklet. This jewelry is micro-welded together so it can be worn as long as you’d like.

Clark and Afton are very approachable and welcome everyone to visit their shop. Every tattoo and piercing is customized to fit each individual client. Appointments for piercings and permanent jewelry can be made through aftonalexandra.com, and tattoos through clarkseiger.com. Visit the Texas Sun website at thisistexassun.com or their location at 29 Seminole Road in Atlantic Beach.