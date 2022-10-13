Creating a Florida Fall Capsule Wardrobe

Jessica Glosson is a local fashion blogger and microinfluencer who manages the website and Instagram account titled @Blonde.in.Blahnik (Blahnik is pronounced ‘Blaah-nick’ like the designer Monolo Blahnik)

Jessica has been involved in fashion blogging for around 4 years and it has served as her creative outlet from her otherwise clinically geared career in healthcare. She has had the pleasure of working with brands such as Fabletics, Revolve and ThredUp and has attended New York Fashion week for the past 2 years. Jess strives to share on-trend fashion finds that can make anyone feel extra while costing anything but.