Jax by Jax Literary Art Fest

JaxbyJax Literary Arts Festival holds its ninth annual celebration of Jacksonville writers writing Jacksonville on Friday and Saturday, October 28th and 29th at the Jessie Ball duPont Center downtown, presented by JaxNEXT100 and Moving the Margins. The theme is the Past, Present, and Future of Jacksonville, featuring the play Screams Echo and over 30 local writers, including talented students, and seven writing workshops. Go to www.jaxbyjax.com for details.