Super Girl Surf Pro competition returns to Jacksonville early November

U.S. AIR FORCE SUPER GIRL SURF PRO WORLD SURF LEAGUE CONTEST & FESTIVAL RETURNS TO JACKSONVILLE BEACH NOV. 11-13, 2022

WORLD’S SECOND LARGEST FEMALE SURFING EVENT TO FEATURE U.S. OLYMPIAN CAROLINE MARKS, 2021 U.S. OPEN CHAMPION CAITY SIMMERS, SAGE ERICKSON AND DEFENDING CHAMPION ALYSSA SPENCER HEADLINING THE FIELD OF TOP PROS.

FESTIVAL ALSO INCLUDES 12 FREE CONCERTS WITH WELL-KNOWN ARTISTS SUCH AS SMASH MOUTH, LESS THAN JAKE, THE EXPENDABLES, GAYLE AND MANY MORE

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The World Surf League (WSL) QS3000 U.S. Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro will return to the Jacksonville Beach Pier and Seawalk Pavilion Nov. 11-13, 2022. The nationally televised event is the second largest female surf contest in the world, with more than 90 of the world’s top pros scheduled to compete. All activities are free.

Some of the biggest names in women’s surfing are expected to attend, including former Super Girl Champions Caroline Marks, Lakey Peterson, Sage Erickson, Courtney Conlogue, Caitlin Simmers, Samantha Sibley and Super Girl Jacksonville Defending Champion Alyssa Spencer.

In addition to the world-class surfing, the free event features an action-packed Festival Village headquartered at Seawalk Pavilion with 12 live concerts and family-friendly activities; the annual Super Girl Gamer esports tournament; an all-female DJ Competition; women’s beach soccer, beach volleyball and beach lacrosse tournaments; free classes in fitness, yoga, Zumba, Pilates, wellness and dance; female comediennes; a professional skateboarding competition; celebrity speakers; women’s longboarding; panel discussions promoting female leadership and sustainability; a female art exhibition; social influencers; autograph signings; a beer garden and food trucks; a military appreciation program; and a mentorship event with U.S. Olympian Caroline Marks.

A mentorship program, The Caroline Surf Experience, is offered for young female surfers on Nov. 10 and is led by U.S. Olympian and Floridian Caroline Marks. The program hosts 24 local young women ages 10-16 for an unforgettable day of surfing and fellowship. Applications are now being accepted through Nov. 1 for these coveted spots online at www.supergirljax.com/caroline-marks-surf-experience.

The Super Girl Concert Series will include 12 artists performing full live concerts, including star acts Smash Mouth, Less Than Jake, The Expendables, GAYLE and Kira Kosarin. A full entertainment schedule will be released soon.

New to the event in 2022, is a female comedy showcase, a revised format for the surf competition, and the Brine Super Girl Beach Lacrosse Tournament.

The event is part of the Super Girl Series, a mission-based platform that includes four women’s action sports, esports and lifestyle events designed to promote female empowerment, inclusion and equality. Each of the Super Girl events are centered around providing athletic, social, cultural, educational, and entertainment opportunities for young women in traditionally male-dominated industries.

“We are thrilled to have such an exciting and diverse lineup of activities at the event in addition to world-class surfing,” said Rick Bratman, CEO of ASA Entertainment, the event’s producer. “To have artists like Smash Mouth, Less Than Jake, The Expendables, GAYLE and Kira Kosarin performing and using their voices to help promote Super Girl’s empowerment platform is absolutely incredible. On the surfing side, the U.S. Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro is not only a showcase for the top-ranked surfers in the world, but also a springboard to help launch surf careers and provide unmatched mentorship between pros and newcomers. We can’t wait to get back to Jacksonville Beach!”

The event is supported by the U.S. Air Force, Florida Blue, CSI Companies, CELSIUS, Atlantic Self Storage, White Claw, Gillette Venus, Jolyn, Kroger Delivery, the Courtyard Oceanfront by Marriott, Perfect Hydration, Logitech, Sierra Nevada, The Mayo Clinic, Sambazon, Ithaca Hummus, Sunglass Hut, Day Chaser, Brine Lacrosse and the City of Jacksonville’s Tourist Development Council.

The event, in its 16th year in San Diego and 2nd year in Jacksonville after expanding to the East Coast in 2021. We are proud to announce the U.S. Air Force as its new Title Partner.

“We are incredibly grateful for the men and women of the U.S. Air Force and how they have consistently supported Super Girl’s mission to celebrate female strength and empowerment,” said Bratman. “The Air Force has been part of Super Girl for nine years and recognizes the importance of offering athletic, cultural, educational, business and social opportunities to young women in areas where they have been traditionally underrepresented. Elevating the Air Force to the Title Partner role made so much sense given their long-standing backing of the entire Super Girl Pro Series and the strong military community in Jacksonville.”

The surf portion of the event will run daily at the Jacksonville Beach Pier from Friday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Festival Village at Seawalk Pavilion will run on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sunday Nov. 13, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Access to the surfing, concerts, esports, panels, classes, speakers, volleyball, soccer, lacrosse, skateboarding, comedy and all elements are free to attend.

The event will be streamed live on Nov. 12 - 13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST via 15 digital partners, including at www.supergirlsurfpro.com and twitch.tv/supergirlseries.

For more information on the concert lineup, surfing, classes, schedules, esports and more, visit www.supergirljax.com. To connect via social media, follow @SupergirlPro on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter.