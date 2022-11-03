A music festival on the welcoming steps of Springfield

The seventh annual Jacksonville PorchFest, a music festival held on the welcoming front porches of Historic Springfield, will take place on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 12 pm to 8 pm. The family-friendly, free event will feature musicians from a wide variety of genres.

Afternoon entertainment will include more than twenty performers on porches throughout the historic district. Attendees will stroll from porch to porch and “camp out” on front lawns and sidewalks as they enjoy live, local talent. Maps of porches and performers have been posted here and provided on the day of the event. Our friends at FSCJ and Bethel Baptist Church have opened their parking lots, with hundreds of spaces, to our guests. Please be respectful of both FSCJ’s and Bethel Baptist Church’s generosity by not leaving trash behind. Also, their bathrooms are NOT open to the public. Our event is also just east of Main Street. There is plenty of on-street parking.

Along the way, there will be a variety of food, drink, and arts vendors to round out your experience in Jacksonville’s oldest and original front porch neighborhood. PorchFest brings important attention to Springfield’s historic architecture and ongoing revitalization and highlights the breadth of musical talent here in Jacksonville. Proceeds from the event are dedicated to SPAR’s arts programming and education fund.