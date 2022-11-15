Sherwood’s Bar Mural Unveiling

Sherwood’s has a long history located in San Marco. 50 years of history. It’s reputation as THE local’s dive bar kept it afloat despite damage from Irma and the Covid lockdown. The bar moved a few blocks up from its previous location and included major upgrades from its original conception. Their motto now… Five Star Dive Bar. To commemorate their history, they commissioned a mural to mark their location with a bright vibe. The official unveiling happens this Saturday with lots of engagement opportunities for patrons. Instagram: sherwoods68