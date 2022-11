Today, Hope For Pits Jax joins the show to introduce us to adorable puppies that are looking for their fur-ever homes! Hope For Pits is a nonprofit dog rescue that advocates for bully breeds. HFP aims to change the way that “pit bulls” are perceived in the community by education, rescue, and by finding these dogs a fur-ever home.

To find out more head to their social media accounts at @hopeforpitsjax or visit their website here.