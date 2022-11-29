Sharonda Lyn is an HIV advocate and playwright. She wrote and produced the play “A Hidden Truth” last spring to raise awareness about HIV in all communities. The premise focuses on stirring up conversations and exposing myths about the disease. The hope is remove the stigma and help everyone understand that life can still be lived to the fullest with a positive diagnosis. The encore presentation opens Saturday at FSCJ Kent Campus at 6pm.
A play to commemorate World AIDS Day
