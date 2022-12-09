Brick Universe | The Ultimate Lego Fan Experience

BrickUniverse is returning to Jacksonville after last year’s sold-out event with all new attractions and things to see. BrickUniverse is family operated and has hosted over 60 events across the country. Professional LEGO® artists from around the country will be showcasing their creations made entirely of LEGO®. Fans will have the opportunity to meet them, ask questions and take photos. Additionally, there will be several LEGO® building zones for fans to unleash their creativity and LEGO® merchants

Organizers encourage attendees to purchase tickets online due to demand and they can be purchased at ($17.99) and at the door they will be $22 at the door.

Find tickets here: brickuniversejax.com