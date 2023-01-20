Jacksonville-based Scoville Vodka releases new habanero flavor

Set your tastebuds on fire. That’s what you get when you taste Scoville Premium Vodka. Named after the Scoville Heat Unit (SHU), which measures the heat index of all peppers, Scoville Premium Vodka is a local Veteran-owned company produced and bottled by Wholly Spirits LLC in Jacksonville, Florida. The Florida-based company invites you to experience the taste of luxury with bold flavors designed to savor, including Scoville Jalapeño Vodka, made with natural jalapeño extract, and new Scoville Habanero Vodka, made with real habanero infusion, for a one-of-a-kind experience.

“Scoville Premium Vodka was created with one goal in mind, to provide the highest quality spirit possible,” explained Greg Anderson, who co-owns Scoville Premium Vodka along with his partner, Dr. Deirdre Leake. “For us, that meant providing flavors that would leave a lasting impression, which is why our vodka is crafted with natural jalapeño extract and real habanero infusion. In addition, we check for standardization of our recipes, as well as clarity, aroma, and flavor to ensure that our product is of the highest quality each and every time.”

Distilled seven times in small batches and crafted with only the finest ingredients, including gluten-free, low-sugar corn mash, Scoville Premium Vodka crafts superior flavors that can’t be beat. At 40% ABV / 80 Proof, this ultra-smooth spirit enhances every cocktail, from fruity, refreshing, cool, or classic, while providing a unique flavor for those who prefer to sip it neat.

“More than anything, this journey is all about trying something new,” said Anderson. “We wanted to create a product that would leave people asking, ‘What did I just experience, and how can I experience it again?’ So, we pushed the boundaries of traditional flavors and ended up with a product that is truly remarkable. We’ve grown exponentially in just two short years, and I can’t wait to continue growing so that everyone can taste and experience the difference in our premium spirit.”

ABOUT SCOVILLE PREMIUM VODKA: Founded in 2019 by St. Augustine Beach, Florida residents, Greg Anderson and Dr. Deirdre Leake, Scoville Premium Vodka provides a luxury experience from the very first sip. Distilled seven times and crafted with only the finest ingredients in Jacksonville, Florida, Scoville Premium Vodka is available in select markets throughout the State of Florida. For recipes, and to learn more about the premium spirit visit www.scovillevodka.com. Follow along on social media @ScovilleVodka