Learning to “roll with it” as a business owner

Kristine Ochu, a Professional Business Coach and CEO of “Be Unstoppable! Create Your Amazing Life” workshops and programs serves women and entrepreneurs how to move forward during challenging life transitions. She shares powerful tools to move past anxiety, self-doubt and confusion into confidence, clarity and the will to never give up! Reach her through her website https://KristineOchu.com to sign up for her newsletter and contact information. Follow her at Kristine Ochu on YouTube for “Be Unstoppable” tips and tools.