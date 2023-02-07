Planet Pioneers at The MOSH

The MOSH has a new exhibit that’s out of this world! Planet Pioneers: To Mars and Beyond. is an immersive and interactive STEM-based exhibit designed for the entire family. Visitors can engage in a large variety of different hands-on learning stations that explore themes such as adapting to new environments, the challenges that await humans on distant worlds, and how technology developed for space impacts day-to-day lives on Earth. To learn more visit www.themosh.org