Mackey’s Munchies brings New Orleans to OP

To experience the flavors of New Orleans style cooking is a treat, but many have never had the opportunity to visit the city to really get to know it. The Mackey’s have brought N’awlins to Orange Park with their restaurant Mackey’s Munchies. It is a family, veteran and black owned business that has connected with the community on many levels. Walk into the restaurant and you instantly feel the love and become family. Rance and Jana went fooding around to meet the Mackeys and overstuff themselves on flavors that popped in their mouths. They also learned about the epic Mardi Gras party hosted at the restaurant every year. www.mackeysmunchies.com