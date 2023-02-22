Crafting Corner | CreateAlong

CreateAlong is an online arts and crafts business focused on polymer clay, resin, and jewelry making. The owner, Kira McCoy, is a former Broward County art teacher and Jacksonville resident and ships all orders from her home here, while employing a Florida-based woman as her production manager making the products right here in the USA. She teaches clay earring and craft classes locally at the Atlantic Beach Arts Market and Green Iguana Bath’s Hands-on Jax classroom on San Jose Blvd.